The actor Daniel Cauchy dies of coronavirus

“ Yes, it is the COVID-19 has won “, asserted Jean-Marie Périer to France Info in referring to the death of one who was a well-known face of French cinema. Father of comedian Didier Cauchy (The Crim’, Research Section), Daniel Cauchy was a regular supporting roles on the big screen in the 1950s to the 1970s. Born in 1930 in Boulogne-Billancourt, it is known in particular by turning in When you will read this letter Jean-Pierre Melville, The Portrait of his father André Berthomieu, Not touch the grisbi Jacques Becker, or Bob the big-time gambler Jean-Pierre Melville. To its credit also The Gendarme of Saint-Tropez by Jean Girault, The Gang hostage Edouard Molinaro, The Daughter of America David Newman and The Actors Bertrand Blier.

In a message posted on Instagram in the caption of a snapshot in black and white of the late comedian, Jean-Marie Périer has made a beautiful tribute to one who was also a producer of advertising films and producer. “ I don étalerai not my sentence, but it is found out that he was a true friend ever since. It is he who made me start in the small community of advertising films, first, film actor and producer, it is thanks to him that I was able to make a living for my family for years. It was a man with a sense of humor that was matched only by his fidelity, I will regret it always “.

Clara Kolodny