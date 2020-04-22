the actor improvises mr. weather for the needs of a show… And it is hilarious !

At this time, each remains in itself. In Hollywood, as elsewhere, the confinement is in force, pushing stars like anonymous to radically change their lifestyle and their habits. Comedian Chris North has decided to offer a new look that moved, while Angelina Jolie has admitted that it is very concerned about some of the consequences of the current situation, and that Cameron Diaz has entrusted his life with her baby of three months. Elsewhere, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has shared an adorable family photo on the bed and Marine Lorphelin, separated from his sweetheart because of the hygiene measures, makes a delicate statement for her birthday. Emissions and other cultural events are also affected. The concert organised last weekend by Lady Gaga was held with all of the singers among them, including the unexpected appearance of a personality in French politics, and the late show, shows, acclaimed by the american public, occur-mode confinement. Sometimes with a few surprises in the key…

Brad Pitt presents (quickly) the weather at the home of John Krasiński

The actor John Krasiński, companion of Emily Blunt in the city, offers as well since a few days is a show on youtube. Entitled Some good news with John Krasiński, the show aims to emphasize the good news in this period of uncertainty. On Monday, the actor has decided to organized a prom for the end of the year virtual for all private students of this traditional event

Find this article on Télé-Loisirs“data-reactid=”22″>Find this article on Télé-Loisirs

The Circle Game : will there be a season 2 for the reality tv phenomenon of Netflix in France ?

Validated (Canal+) : what are the real facts that the series of Franck Gastambide is it inspired ?

Vanessa Demouy (Tomorrow belongs to us) will post an adorable picture of her child with Playmobil

Fucking Fred aka Jonathan Cohen calls the containment in a title delusional, Marina Foïs and Florence Foresti under the charm (VIDEO)

Déconfinement : towards a prohibition of change of area as early as the 11th of may ? (VIDEO)

“data-reactid=”23″>The Circle Game : will there be a season 2 for the reality tv phenomenon of Netflix in France ?

Validated (Canal+) : what are the real facts that the series of Franck Gastambide is it inspired ?

Vanessa Demouy (Tomorrow belongs to us) will post an adorable picture of her child with Playmobil

Fucking Fred aka Jonathan Cohen calls the containment in a title delusional, Marina Foïs and Florence Foresti under the charm (VIDEO)

Déconfinement : towards a prohibition of change of area as early as the 11th of may ? (VIDEO)