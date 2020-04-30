The actor Jake Gyllenhaal flies to the rescue of a Dalmatian in danger – People

Super-heroes to the screen, Jake Gyllenhaal is also in the city !

On the 17th of October last, while he was walking early in the morning to New Yorkin a street with heavy traffic, the actor Jake Gyllenhaal, 38 years old, has saved a large Dalmatian scared after having escaped the vigilance of his master. One that embodies Mysterio in the last Spider-Man has proven that he was not acting in a super hero on the big screen as reported by the famous Page Six.

The avenger specialist dogs

This dog lovers, spotting the frightened animal in the middle of the comings and goings of the cars did not hesitate to stand in the middle of this busy road for stop net traffic. It is then come to calm the dog and bring it back to his mistress. According to a witness who attended the scene, the dog had a leash, but its imposing size in front, thin, its owner, explains that she is able to keep it throughout their walk.

Far from merely flying to the rescue of the dog, the actor was then distilled advice to its owner on the best models of leashes for that in the futureit does not lose more never his Dalmatian. A reaction altruistic but somewhat surprising because Jake Gyllenhaal is familiar with doggies. It is, in fact, himself a great fan of dogs as he confided last year to W Magazine : “I like dogs, I just love it. They are so playful”.