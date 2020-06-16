The actor Jason Momoa has teasé the arrival of the skin Aquaman in Fortnite

Jason Momoa, the actor who plays Aquaman in the latest movies of DC, has published a story on Instagram, which has attracted the eyes of all the fans Fortnite Battle Royale.

Season 3, Fortnite is coming in a couple of hours and teasers heat up. The first time we saw Fortnite to tweet a cryptic teaser that showed nothing more than water and a stem of yellow color.

The fans began to speculate, immediately. We have combined this with the image of one of the rumors popular fight of the season 3 : Aquaman. By overlaying this image with an image of a trident, which seems to fit.

Shortly after the beginning of this speculation, Epic has confirmed that the picture was of a trident. They sent a teaser separately to select the members of the community, showing a complete picture of what we can assume to be a deck of combat.

This confirmation has only added to the speculation, but she has not done anything to confirm a skin for Aquaman. After all, there are other characters-sailors who wield a trident. Poseidon was another common assumption of the skin potential of season 3. This would follow the theme of the mythological Midas, after all.

That was until Tuesday morning when the actor of Aquaman, Jason Momoa, has posted the teaser on your history of Instagram. Donald Mustard, creative director of Epic Games and the machine-teaser for Fortnite, has tweeted the story with an emoji.

At this point, it is quite clear that the Epic is going to offer a skin of Aquaman in the context of the last battle of season 3. If it follows the pattern of Deadpool, this will also be the skin’s “secret”.

This is not a confirmation, exactly, but it is as close as possible. We’ll know more when the new season comes out, but all eyes turned to Aquaman for the season 3.