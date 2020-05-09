The actor Jason Momoa push a blow of mouth against the two fishermen who were filmed to cut off the tail of a shark

The video has done much to respond. At the end of may, two fishermen have filmed it in the process of cutting the tail of a shark, a fishing boat, Greenland, before returning to the water.

The shark was found stuck in the net of these latter, one of them shouting, laughing : “Good luck to swim now “. As a reminder, cut off the tail of a shark leads to a certain death. The two protagonists are quick to delete the video, however, this was not sufficient for it to be permanently deleted from the Internet and shared thousands of times by many users.

Instagram / prideofgypsies

And if it has sparked quite a few reactions, one of them was more powerful than the other since this is no other than the actor who portrays Aquaman, Jason Momoa, who wished to send a personal message to these two fishermen.

Instagram / prideofgypsies

“Your life will change forever. I’ve never seen anything so cruel in all my life. Your laughter makes me furious, I’ve never as much wanted to do harm to a human being only after they have heard your laughter and what you have said. This will change you, and I hope that you will save and protect. I pray that you find redemption. We all make mistakes but what you did was absolutely horrible. You will receive this shark has undergone. Are you going to fuck. “

Also involved in marine protection in real life as on the screen, the actor has lobbied for an association to rid the seabed of bottles of plastic that pollute the oceans, a cause that is particularly close to heart, being very sensitive to nature.