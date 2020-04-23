the actor landed officially on Instagram !

Here is a new (happy) which had the merit of attracting our attention in this period containment. Only a few days after the 18 years of his son Jackthe actor, 56-year-old against waiting, decided to join Instagramon Thursday 16 April, to the delight of his fans ; and for ours also. With a first post that has earned him no less than 1.1 million of likes in less than 20 hours, Johnny Depp joined the race, like Jennifer Aniston, who last October had “broken” Instagram by collecting more than 11 million followers in 24 hours !

Thus, for her first post, the lord Jack Sparrowannounced the arrival of a short video on his account, and the suspense was at its peak” Hello everyone, I filmed something for you, give me a minute. “.

Johnny Depp, we address a video touching



Actormusician but also a producer and director emeritus, Johnny Deppreturns on the current pandemic on the occasion of a short video freshly posted on his account. In delivering advice to his community to not get bored in the middle of the period of confinement, the actor demonstrates the real need to refocus on the essential, during this health crisis.

And it is in a cellar, with décor well orchestrated and dimmed lights, that Johnnytrue to its image bad boymade its entry into the material,” This is my first experience in the world of social networks”, “This is the time to open the dialogue about this invisible enemy”. The message is clear, that the actor wishes to pass through his account Instagram,” we must use this period of the best ways in approaching those whom we love and draw lessons. “.

Confined in spite of himself, just like us, the actor added,” We need to help each other. (…) Stay safe and healthy, stay home.“. Before you continue, “We have the responsibility to understand this period never seen before, with new strategies, and create something which is beneficial for today and tomorrow. Draw, paint, make films, think, play an instrument, if you do not know how to play, learn, if you do not have an instrument, make your own, write a song, listen to modern music, listen to old music. (…) Occupy your minds and we will rise above it all. “.

A speech touching, he concludes with thanks,” Thank you for taking the time to listen to me and personally thank you for your kindness, your support, we will meet on the road, in the meantime, stay safe. “

Johnny Depp, has taken advantage of this launch on the social networksto promote her song Insulation, performed in a duo with Jeff Beck; output it approximately a year ago.

So who will be the last to subscribe ?

