the actor made the most adorable promises to his little girl (PHOTO)

It is nearly two meters high and weighs 120 kilograms, but under its air of raw, thick, Dwayne Johnson is a real teddy bear. Gaga of her daughters, the actor of 47 years is a devoted father and did not hesitate to open up his heart on Instagram. In a recent publication, the former star of the catch is the most beautiful declaration to his second daughter, Jasmine Lia, which has just celebrated its four candles. The actor best paid in the world is the father of three children : Simone Alexandra (18 years), born of a first marriage with the producer Dany Garcia, and small Jasmine Lia (4 years old) and Tiana Gia (20 months), born from his relationship with singer Lauren Hashian he has married in secret last August.

Dwayne Johnson : his beautiful promise to his daughter

“I cannot promise to be there for the rest of your life, but you have my word that I will love you and take care of yourself for the rest of the mine. Happy birthday for your 4 years ago my Jazzy”, written Dwayne Johnson in the caption of a adorable photograph taken at the wedding last August. Both dressed in white, Dwayne Johnson and his daughter, Jasmine Lia appear complicit and happy on this photo. The actor who comes to do the most beautiful promises to his children, adds with humour : “And thank God you have inherited the beauty of your mother“. The little girl reveals, in fact, fine features and, especially, long brown hair and wavy… that it is not likely to take his father !

Dwayne Johnson : “the father of the year”

For her fans, Dwayne Johnson is a true example. “The father of the year”, “I cry”, “What an excellent father”, “You’re the best”, “A father to count on”, “A beautiful family and so lovely words”, “She has your smile”, “A small girl so lucky to have a father like you”, “You’re not just a wonderful father but also a true source of inspiration for all of us”one can read among the many comments of this cliché father-daughter. Filled by the life of a family, all smiles at Dwayne Johnson, who has recently buried the hatchet with Vin Diesel. The actor who is not closed to the idea of being present one day as President of the United States is on all screens.

Currently in the cinema in Jumanji : the next level (since 4 December in cinemas), it has been seen in Fast & The Furious : Hobbs & Shaw this summer and in the season 5 of his series Ballers. It will be the 29th of July 2020 at the poster of the film Jungle Cruise with Emily Blunt, inspired by the attraction of the Disney parks, then on 21 October 2020 in the casting of the third film G. I Joe.