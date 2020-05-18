The actor Michel Piccoli died at the age of 94 years

It was one of the last giants of French cinema. The actor Michel Piccoli, famous for his roles in “Contempt”, “the Things of life” or more recently “Habemus papam”, died may 12 at the age of 94 years, announced on Monday his family. “Michel Piccoli is off on the 12th of may in the arms of his wife Ludivine and her young children Inord and Missia, died of a cerebrovascular accident”, said the statement sent to the AFP by Gilles Jacob, a great friend of actor and former president of the Cannes film Festival.

More information to come.