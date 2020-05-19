The actor of Iron Man is back in a new documentary series on the AI

After eleven years spent to play Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. has made an emotional goodbye to her character this year in Avengers : Endgame. It was, however, probably not totally finished with him and Marvel could why not decide to bring in his expanded universe. The actor, however, is in the process of switching to something else, and just like Tony Stark, his future will not be without link with the technology.

Robert Downey Jr. just share it on his Twitter account, the trailer of his new documentary series that will be posted on YouTube Original on December 18. In the course of these eight episodes, it proposes to explore the way in which artificial intelligence has profoundly transformed the world and humanity.

Use robotics and AI to clean up the planet in ten years ?

Scientists and innovators will of course be honoured but we will also see ordinary people whose lives could be profoundly changed by this technology. The first episode will follow the co-founder of Soul Machines, Mark Sagar, this specialist of special effects won an Oscar for his work. Another part will be devoted to Tim Shaw, a former player of american football, which is fighting amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. He is currently working with teams from Google and hopes to restore his ability to communicate in testing the project Euphonia. Many other encounters are on the menu of the series.

Last June, the actor had already expressed its confidence in technology to solve the problems of the planet. At a conference, he announced the creation of the Footprint Coalition. The aim is for the less ambitious : use robotics, artificial intelligence to clean up the Earth and reverse its carbon footprint, in only ten years.

Recently, it has been about six months, I was at a table with very smart people, impressive, and experts on their subjects, and it told me the following : ‘between robotics and nanotechnology, we can clean significantly, if not completely, the planet in ten years. And since I am a child of 54 years of age. I answered : ‘let’s Do it ! Let us engage in a process, form a coalition.

An attempt to the less ambitious and to which the person concerned is not growing really, even if he hopes to raise awareness and inspire action. Who knows if the documentary series will not do, she also, born new vocations among the many fans of Iron Man.