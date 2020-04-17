The actor of ` Man of Steel “Michael Shannon on the ` Justice League” of Zack Snyder

Actor Man of Steel Michael Shannon has commented on how great it is shameful that the vision of Zack Snyder for Justice League has not been realized.

One of the absolute highlights of Man of Steel, who launched the expanded Universe, DC, was the performance of Michael Shannon as general maniacal Zod. In Man of Steel, the Zod Shannon has caused countless damage to Metropolis before breaking the neck of Superman, resulting in his death. While Shannon may be out of the expanded universe of DC, its reverence for the director, Zack Snyder is still current.

In a recent interview with JoBlo, Michael Shannon explained how much he enjoyed working with Zack Snyder on Man of Steel and his recent family tragedy. By doing this, Shannon congratulated the director and explained that his vision of the Justice League could not be carried out.

“I love working with Zack Snyder and I think it is very sad – it has gone through a lot of difficulties recently – I don’t know what happened with that DC. I think it is a pity. I mean, his vision of the MAN Of STEEL that I found it unbelievable. I don’t know how all of this was derailed, but I think it is a shame. “

The actor of Man of Steel went on to explain how he didn’t know what had happened with the vision of Snyder for Justice League and DC’s Extended Universe, as well as the ability of his brief role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

“I don’t know what happened. People think that I am in Batman v Superman, I guess, for fifteen seconds. I am mostly in Batman v Superman as a model giant, naked and rubber, with which I had nothing to see really. “

In 2016, it has been revealed that Michael Shannon was not actually on the board as a body that Lex Luthor was playing. The ability of Shannon to return to his role of Man of Steel for Batman v Superman had just a few lines ADR. As to his comments on the vision of Zack Snyder, it seems that Shannon was quite passionate and proud to work with the famous director. The fans have continued to advocate for the version Snyder of the Justice League, and although Shannon did not join actively in the movement, it confirms that it is a shame that the fans have never seen the expected version of the maestro.

Here is the synopsis of Justice League Zack Snyder:

Powered by his faith restored in humanity and inspired by the selfless act of Superman, Bruce Wayne asks the help of his new ally, Diana Prince, to confront an enemy even greater. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman are working quickly to find and recruit a team of métahumains to cope with this threat to the newly awakened. But despite the formation of this league of heroes unprecedented – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash – it may already be too late to save the planet from an onslaught of catastrophic proportions.

Directed by Zack Snyder, stars of Justice League, Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, J. K. Simmons and Ciarán Hinds.

Justice League is now available on Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital HD.

