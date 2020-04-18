the actor reveals that he wanted to become when he was a teenager

The latest news from Christophe given by his wife Veronique Bevilacqua, to announce his transfer to a hospital of Brest, did not allow to predict a successful outcome. The miracle was unfortunately not taken place.

Reached the Covid-19, and placed for several weeks in the icu, the singer 74-year-old died in the evening of Thursday 16 April 2020 as a result of emphysema (a lung disease). The sad news was announced by his wife, whom he had been separated for twenty years but which he had never divorced, and her daughter Lucy to the AFP.

“Christophe is gone. Despite the uncompromising dedication of the medical teams, his forces have abandoned. Today, the words are basking… and all the long speeches are beautiful and well futile”they say in a press release.

While the tributes were not slow to fall in numbers following the announcement of the death of Christophe, Laeticia Hallyday is expressed in turn in the afternoon of Friday 17 April. A tribute from a later period than the other because of the time difference. The mother of Jade (15 years old) and Joy (11 years old) lives in Los Angeles, in the neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, where she is confined since the outbreak of coronavirus has struck California.

Laeticia Hallyday has chosen to respond to the disappearance of Christopher, on Twitter and in his stories Instagram. There, she published a black and white photo of the singer of Paradise lost or even of Aline alongside of her deceased husband.

Johnny Hallyday appears there with the smile, the hand on the shoulder of Christophe. “Immense sadness. Thoughts to his family, his fans. His music, his kindness and humility have me marked forever. The people we love are eternal and you are it. Thank You #Christophe. Today you will meet again in Heaven. (Today you will find yourself again at the paradise). For you shall forget not, he is waiting for you and you will laugh”, she wrote on Twitter.

“He still had so much to share”, she added on Instagram, before sharing her legendary Words blue. Of the many words which cannot fail to touch the family members, friends and fans of Christopher…