The actor Rupert Grint (Harry Potter) soon to be dad for the first time

Georgia Groome, the companion of Rupert Grint, is pregnant with their first child.

Good news for Rupert Grint ! A 31-year-old actor is about to become a dad for the first time. Indeed, as reported in the Mirrorhis companion Georgia Groome is pregnant with their first child. It is a close to the couple has confirmed the news by stating : “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are thrilled to announce that they are expecting a baby and would like a little privacy at this time.”

For its part, the mom-to-be could no longer hide his baby bump. Indeed, on photos published by the Daily Mail, we can see that her belly is already well rounded. Georgia Groome has been unveiled during a stroll in London with her darling Rupert Grint. Wearing a black t-shirt and jeans, Georgia Groome opened up her early pregnancy.

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome : the future parents discrete

It should be noted that Georgia Groome, 28 years old, and Rupert Grint, 31 years old, they spin the perfect love since 2011. According to strong rumors, the couple would be hired in the spring of 2019. Nevertheless, in spite of their rings with respective, or Georgia Groome, nor the actor of Harry Potter has not confirmed a possible union. Not very present on the social networks, the two stars are more discrete about their private life.

As a reminder, Georgia Groome has been put under the spotlight at the age of 14 years, turning it in to the film The Diary of Georgia Nicholson, alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, in 2008. Since then, it plays as well on stage for the small screen or even in short films. Since Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows : part ii (2011)Rupert Grint he is more devoted to the theatre and to the series. And since 2016, the interpreter of Wesley is in the casting of the series For broadcast on Apple TV+. Then, when the baby is born ? Case to follow.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news