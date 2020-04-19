The actor Rupert Grint, who played Ron in “Harry Potter” soon to be dad

The interpreter of Ron Weasley in the “Harry Potter”, Rupert Grint (soon to be 32 years old), has formalized the pregnancy of his companion, the british actress Georgia Groome (“The Diary of Georgia Nicolson”).

A new (or new) come (e) in the large family of the “Harry Potter”. The actor Rupert Grint and star of the saga has formalized the pregnancy of his girlfriend actress Georgia Groome (28 years old). A good news confirmed by the spokesman of the couple : “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to announce that they are expecting a child and asks that you respect their privacy during this period“.

Dad for the first time

In a relationship for almost 10 years now, Georgia Groome is soon expected to give birth, if we are to judge to his belly very very impressive. On the cinema front, our sorcerer favorite plays for a few seasons in the british series aired on Netflix “Sick Note”, the whole alongside the actress and and american singer Lindsay Lohan.

Recently interviewed by the newspaper “The Independent”, Rupert Grint recognized that, contrary to Daniel Radcliffe or Emma Watson, it wasn’t the big hollywood productions : “I am not the person the most ambitious, I’m pretty relaxed in this regard. I also put a lot of value to my time. I’m pretty satisfied with how things are going“ explained the actor.

Fans will be able to find this evening as a bonus the film “Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone”, on TF1.