The actor Sebastian Athié, the star of Disney, has died at the age of 24 years

Sunday, July 5, Disney Channel Latin America has announced the death of Sebastian Athié, star of the series “Once” at the age of 24 years.

A tragic loss for the big Disney family. Sunday, July 5, the Disney Channel in Latin America has announced the death of the actor Sebastian Athiéat the age of 24 years. “Rest in peace, Sebas. Your art and your smile will remain forever”, you can play it on the account of Instagram of the string on the interpreter of Lorenzo in the series Ounce, which tells the story of a teenager who dreams of becoming a footballer.

“We regret the departure of Sebastian Athié and we will always remember him for his talent, his company, his professionalism and especially his big heart. We accompany his family, his friends and his fans in his farewell”we can read. A tragic death, the cause of which has not yet been proven to be accurate The people.

Daniel Patiño devastated by the death of his co-star

Born on July 26, 1995 in the city of Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico, Sebastian Athié he had become a star, beginning in 2019 in the Disney Channel Latin america. Very touched by the death of the actor, his co-star Daniel Patiño he has done a brilliant tribute on Instagram. “The noble souls do not die, and its light will be eternal, the passion, the discipline and love, then I will remember you, my companion, my friend, my brother”he has also written for the actor, before continuing : “God in his holy glory, I don’t always understand his plans, and for the first time, I know what it feels like to lose a brother, I miss you”. Very present on the social networks, Sebastian Athié however, he had published nothing since the 7th of last June.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive the latest news