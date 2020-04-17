the actor talks about a Superman black in the movies

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has made it known that a film with a Superman black could be a project on the side of Hollywood.

The minorities represented in super-hero

According to Dwayne JohnsonHollywood has done a great job to improve the visibility of minorities in his films. He cites in particular the work done by Marvel, but also DC that was offered to The Rock the role of the super-hero Black Adam (from the same universe as Shazam) in a film produced by Warner Bros and slated to come out in 2021.

A Superman black in the movies

For him this change is logical “everything evolves and moves forward, you take the temperature of society and what happens there”. When asked about what this could mean in the future, The Rock responds bluntly “maybe one day, you will see a Superman black. You may even be in front of you” !

If Dwayne Johnson has very little chance to embody this Superman black, in particular because it is already engaged in the role of Black Adam, another actor of afro-american is already positioned on the role. Michael B. Jordan, already known for its role Black Panthersaid he was very interested in this role !

An idea already present in the Comics

If a Superman black you seem totally out of place, know that this is not an idea that comes out of nowhere. In fact, it already exists in the DC universe Superman black, directly inspired by Barack Obama. It is not a matter of Clark Kent, but Calvin Ellis, who is in the faith Superman and president of the USA, and that’s it !