the actor tells of their difficult experience

Tom Hanks is the first hollywood star to have publicly announced that it had entered into the Covid-19 with his wife Rita Wilson. A painful experience in which the couple finally came out unscathed. “So I was the guinea pig of celebrities with the coronavirus. From the day I tested positive, I’ve never had so much printing to be the dad of America. Nobody wants to stay near me for a very long time. And I make everyone uncomfortable“, had fun being the star of Forrest Gump in the show Saturday Night Livebe aired on NBC.

“I was sore and very tired”

If it evokes today the disease with humor, Tom Hanks has lived a true martyrdom, as he said in an interview with The National Defense. “I was sore and very tired“, he entrusted according to comments translated and reported by Paris Match. And reminisce of the day where he tried in vain to get some physical exercise : “A doctor from the hospital came to see me and I said to him : ‘I have just experienced something strange. I tried to do stretches and floor exercises and I have not even been able to do the half.” She looked at me through her glasses as if she was talking to the most stupid person in the world, and said to me : ‘You have the Covid-19′”, he recounted, laughing.

If Tom Hanks had the strength to move in his hospital room, his wife, she has suffered more than him. “Rita has gone through a difficult period as me, she had a lot more of fever and other symptoms. She was so nauseous she had to crawl from the floor up to his bed, and for a time“, he said. A difficult period that is no more than a bad memory.