The actors of Buffy against the Vampires, under-paid at the beginning of the series ? A member of the cast of balance

According to the statements of a member of the cast of Buffy against the Vampires, the players were under-paid at the beginning of the series and the reason is the following.

Decidedly, this balance of the face of the actors from the cult series ! While the instructions blunt stated that Sarah Michelle Gellar was hated by his co-stars from Buffy the Vampire slayer, a member of the cast has made another revelation on the show, followed in the past by millions of viewers. While the second has met an unprecedented success for 7 seasons and has generated millions of dollars, fans will be surprised to know that the players were under-paid at the beginning of the series as revealed Charisma Carpenter in particular, known for having played the character of Cordelia.

On the occasion of an interview with Newsweek in 2017, the Charisma, he had, in fact, he said that wages in the beginning of the series were very low, because the means were lacking and that no one expected such success : “I didn’t know that it would be the last time… The expectations were low and we won not a lot.” for this reason, says the actress of 49 years before continuing “We were trying to achieve much because it was a series of ambitious, but there was a large amount of money or resources”. Fortunately, the hearings amount consistently throughout the seasons, the actors, no doubt, have seen their fees increase. Still in the registry, check how much is the fortune of Sarah Michelle Gellar.