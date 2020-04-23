The actors of Friends offer a privileged moment in their company

Since the containment measures have been put in place and that everybody is locked at home, the challenges do not cease to be born on the canvas. The last-born in date ? The All-in-challenge, a challenge intended for celebrities and their claim to put into play a jackpot in exchange for donations to fight against the coronavirus. While Justin Bieber, Drake or Leonarda DiCaprio took part in this challenge a few days ago already, for example by providing a series of mini-concerts at home to Justin Bieber, and a minor role with Leonardo DiCaprio, other celebs take on the not also.

The actors of the series Friends have, therefore, in their turn, joined this large-scale challenge by announcing yesterday on social networks, the prizes : attend with 5 of your friends to a shoot exclusive to their company. On Instagram, Jennifer Anniston made the announcement yesterday evening and in less than 24 hours, her post has already received over 4 million likes : “Hi, everybody. We are very pleased to be joining the ALL-IN Challenge, and help the poorest people feed themselves and stay in good health during this period. We invite you, therefore, you and 5 of your friends to join us all 6 at the studio Stage 24. You will be our privileged guests in the audience for the recording of the “Friends Reunion Special” where we will return to the series, and all the good moments spent together. You’ll also have access to the Friends VIP experience in the studios of Warner Bros. “

The actors in Friends reunited

An experience of more preferred which can be won if and only if you make a donation on allinchallenge.comthe site that brings together all the challenges of celebrity. The more you give, the more you will have the chance to win this exclusive event : in fact, for 10 dollars, you have ten times more chances to win, for $ 25, you have 25 times more chances to win, for $ 50, a hundred times more likely, and for 100 dollars, or 200 times more chances of winning. The experience includes a round-trip flight, two nights at the hotel and the possibility to take a coffee with the actors at the Central perk.

It should be noted that 100 % of donations collected will be directly donated to various associations who struggle each day to provide food to the poor as a ” No Kids Hungry “, “Meals on Wheels “America” or ” Feeding America “. In short, the kind of challenge that finally makes sense.

