The actors of parks and recreation gather for a special story

The news that we did not know that we were waiting for is here: the distribution of parks and recreation is coming together, and not just for a fun evening Zoom.

We receive a special meeting scripted, with Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Rashida Jones, Adam Scott, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Retta, Jim O’heir, and Rob Loweresuming their roles from the show for one night very special on NBC. And this happens sooner than you think: IN A WEEK.

Next Thursday, at 20: 30, the players will find their characters in a special broadcast of half an hour titled “Special parks and recreation,” which takes place at the present time.

“The official and most devoted of Pawnee, Leslie Knope, is determined to stay in contact with his friends in a period of social distancing,” says the description.

The event is entirely dedicated to the collection of funds and the Feeding Americawith NBCUniversal and the actors and producers (as well as State Farm and Subaru of America, planning to match the donations up to $ 500,000.