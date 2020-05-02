the actors of the cult series of the 90s together for the good cause

In this confinement period, the actors of the cult series of the 90’s are full of nice surprises to their fans. Fran Drescher had announced on his Twitter account prepare some thing for fans of the Nanny. It was unfortunately not a return of the governess the most famous on the small screen. The main players are brought together to propose a virtual reading of the screenplay of the first episode of the series. Those of the Feast in The house have also pleased their fans by playing the opening credits of the cult series “sandboxed”. A fiction renamed for the occasion in a Full Quarantine. This time, they are the main protagonists of Melrose Place, which will meet once again.

A meeting to raise funds

Last November, Laura Leighton, who was camping Sydney Andrews, posting a photo of her with a part of the cast of the series. Josie Bissett (Jane Mancini), Daphne Zuniga (Jo Reynolds), Courtney Thorne-Smith (Alison Parker), Andrew Shue (Billy Campbell) and Doug Savant (Matt Fielding) were present in this shot. They will again gather, but this time for good cause, as announced Daphne Zuniga on his Twitter account. “I’m so happy to be reunited with the cast of Melrose Place in Stars In The House for the good cause, the actors fund ! Watch us tomorrow live and make donations,” she published. This association raises funds to help the professionals of the entertainment

Find this article on Télé-Loisirs“data-reactid=”22″>Find this article on Télé-Loisirs

