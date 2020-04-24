The actors parody “Imagine” Gal Gadot after the backlash of social media

A group of actors is the last to react to the video viral for all the wrong reasons Gal Gadot celebrities singing “Imagine” by John Lennon.

The star of “Wonder Woman” she thought surely she was doing something pure and good for the world when she rallied the troops among his friends famous to share a video compilation of all singing the classic track in the middle of the pandemic of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) . His aim was to show the unity in a world of social distancing, quarantine and isolation.

But for many of those who were only beginning to feel the economic impact of the various judgments implemented, it appeared as a response to deaf persons of the more privileged of our society. Imagine that there is no food on the table or a roof over your head.

There was an immediate reaction of social media to the video, which included appearances by Will Ferrell, Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Sia, etc, Many argued that the millionaires in the video would be better served to donate money to the cause than simply sing a song.

It should be noted that many come to do so, including Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Rihanna, Eric Stonestreet, Ciara, Bethenny Frankel, Justin Bieber and many others.

However, this frustration was palpable, and the efforts of Gadot being returned dramatically there are just a few days.

In response, a group of comedians and Joey Fatone – gathered to explain why so many people felt disconnected from the intentions of Gadot, as well as people trying to share this message of solidarity and goodwill during what is sure to be a very difficult period for many with a lot less commas (if any) in their bank accounts.

IMAGINE PARODY – we are all in the same boat. @realjeffreyross @chelcielynnn @KingBach @MaryLynnRajskub @AveryFunny @sarahcolonna @ JonRyan9 @ryansickler @JoshAdamMeyers @jeremiahstandup @realjoeyfatone @JadeCattaPreta @JessimaePelusadkFadyBad

– Josh Wolf (@joshwolfcomedy) march 21, 2020

The clip, which presents Josh Wolf, Jeffrey Ross, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Brittany Furlan, Sarah Colonna, Sinbad, and others, speaks of the hoarding of Purell (to wash your car) and the abandonment of the keto, and these are only the first few lines. Other lines include the regrettable the nanny prefers to be with his family (“all she cares about itself”), and how you’re not rich if you have only three cars!

“I know that there are a lot of very rich people without their equipment,” said Wolf at the top of his video. “It is for them.”

Fortunately, he also shared with the rest of the world.

.

