the actress, 30 photos exception

This Tuesday, 6 November, Emma-Stone-celebrates its 30th anniversary. The opportunity to retrace in images his incredible destiny.

Fifteen-year career, twenty-three films, thirty awards… And even an Oscar. At only thirty years of age, Emma Stone is already a part of the greatest american actresses. To Emily Jean Stone, his real name, it all started when she moved to Los Angeles when she was only fifteen years old. After years of course of theatre, comedy and improvisation, she wanted to try her luck in Hollywood, and it was successful. First, taking minor roles in series such as “Malcolm” or “Medium”. Then by integrating the cast of american comedies such as “Super Serious,” Greg Mottola (2007), “Welcome to Zombieland”, Ruben Fleischer (2009), or even “Easy Girl” (2010).

To read also :5 things you didn’t know about… Emma Stone

Everything is then very fast for Emma Stone. She has demonstrated her talents as an actress with dramas like “The color of feelings”, Tate Taylor (2011), or “Birdman”, Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu (2014) and his propensity to star with blockbusters like “The Amazing Spider-Man” (on the set of which she met her companion – who became her ex – Andrew Garfield). She crossed the road of Ryan Gosling in 2011 on the set of “Crazy Stupid Love”, before returning with the actor in “Gangster Squad” in 2013. It is with him that she will make it to the Oscars for “La La Land”, Damien Chazelle, a true consecration.

To read also :Emma Stone, her photos when she was young