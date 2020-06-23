The actress Emma Watson joined the luxury group Kering to promote sustainable fashion

By the appointment of the actress Emma Watson as a director to promote the status of women and sustainable fashion, Kering hit hard in terms of the means of communication. Will have to see what role you really play the young actress in the strategic scenario of the French group of luxury that it has been “a pioneer in the action in favor of the ethical fashion”.

He was known as the witch of Harry Potter, activist for the cause of women on the podium of the United Nations, the bearer of the values of the sustainability of the fashion on the red carpet…Emma Watson will now take on the new role, which is unique, within the board of directors of Kering. The actress of 30 years is going to be a director and chairman of the sustainability Committee of the Board of directors of the French group of luxury fashion. Is your “activism“to promote the place of women in society or in the world of cinema, and its role “a pioneer in the action in favor of the ethical fashion“that has seduced Kering.

A new strategic role for the actress and the group

A graduate of the English literature of a very high qualification in the University of Brown, was named goodwill ambassador of the UN Women in 2014, and launches the initiative HeForShe, which aims to involve men in the promotion of gender equality. A commitment that used to be part of the 100 most influential people in the world chosen by Time magazine, the following year. The actress is also part of the steering committee of the Times, a movement of stars, designed to help women being harassed. But the commitment of Emma Waston also focuses on sustainable fashion. It argues, in particular, the project of “Well”, an application that allows consumers to verify the criteria of eco-friendly clothing brands.

The commitments, and the reputation in which the group has the intention to take advantage of him that much on the sustainable development. In 2013, he had been a pioneer in the measure of environmental impact with the tool, EP&L (environmental profit and loss). In 2019, its chairman François-Henri Pinault, had also been appointed by the president of the French Republic to mobilize the fashion industry on the environment. But, without a specific commitment, the coalition of about 150 of the leading international brands around the Fashion Pact had not convinced. “The parity, traceability, (…) the inclusion, the diversity… Kering proposes to Emma Watson sacred program in which we expect good results with the figures, it has been used by only one certainty-positive : you can’t silence a voice raised“the judge of the fashion web site responsible Thegoodgoods.

A diversity of backgrounds and origins “crucial” to the group

At the annual general meeting of June 16, the shareholders have also validated the arrival on the board of directors Tidjane Thiam, a French ivorian, of 57 years. “The leading companies in the private sector and the public sector, has developed important projects that have contributed positively to the economy and society“says Kering. His last position as director general of Credit Suisse, who resigned in February last, has been, however, suffers from a scandal of spying of the house of the former executives of the bank. A matter in which he claimed to have had no knowledge. Another arrival, that of John Liu, president of the mobile platform of transport Didi Chuxing. The Chinese of 42 years, representing a country that was crucial to Kering in terms of sales, which until now was not represented on the board of directors of the group, pointed out Sophie Hélias, the manager of the contact person.

“The multiplicity of their experiences and their points of view will be invaluable contributions to the thoughts of the board of directors, “said the executive director of the group. “Collective intelligence is the result of the diversity of opinions and the richness provided by the different experiments are crucial for the future of our organization”according to him. In fact, the diversity of boards, particularly in the areas of origin, it is often overlooked, however, is a source of performance according to several studies, including one of the Twenty-first century, specifically focusing on the CAC40 and SBF120 .

