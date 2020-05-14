The actress is already in a relationship with a famous rapper ? ⋆ StarMag.com

Ashley Benson has she already found love ? After his break-up with Cara Delevingne, the ex-star of the series Pretty Little Liars would have already fallen in the arms of a famous rapper !

Despite the containment, everything goes very fast in Hollywood ! While the fans of Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson is recovering slowly from the rupture of the couple, it seems that the former actress of Pretty Little Liars is already passed on to something else !

If it is not always expressed on their separation, Ashley Benson would already be recasée… To believe the rumor that begins to engulf the Canvas, the beautiful blonde would have fallen under the spell the rapper G-Eazy !

An output which triggers a already passions !

It all started when Ashley Benson and G-Eazy have been spotted in Los Angeles then they were doing their shopping togetherin full quarantine. And that’s not all, they have released a cover of the song Creep the group Radiohead, which is currently available on YouTube.

Users have also noted that their reconciliation was not yesterday. In fact, last January, the actress and the rapper, aged 30 years, had exchanged the easily add emoji heart via Instagram.

Then a simple friendship or the beginning of a new romance ? Case to follow !