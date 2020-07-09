the actress leaves her role as transgender people and apologized

Accused of wanting to play a trans man in a movie theater, the actress Halle Berry presents his apologies.

Photo Credit : Abaca

At the end of last week, actress Halle Berry is found in the center of a controversy. During a live Instagram, the american actress announced that she would like to play a character who is transgender in a movie that should see the light of day : “It is a film about a character where the woman is a character trans, so this is a woman who has made her transition to a man. This is a project that I love and is a character that I could do in the future “.

Before adding that he would like to do “a deep immersion in this world “referring to the transgender community.

The interpreter of a Tornado that caused a scandal in social networks. Some people are accusing the actress of taking on the role of a trans person. Others point to the lack of representation of the LGBT community in Hollywood.

In the Face of this avalanche of criticism, the actress and oscar winner is back in his painting. In a long message posted on his Twitter account, the actress has apologized to transgender people :

“In the course of the weekend, I had the opportunity to talk about my consideration for the future role of a man who is transgender, and I would like to apologize for all these comments […] As a woman cisgenre, now I understand that I would not have had to consider this role and what the transgender community should have the ability to tell their own stories. I am very grateful for the advice and the criticism of conversation in the last few days and I will continue to listen to you, I educate and learn from this mistake. I swear to be an ally, use my voice to promote a better representation on the screen, in front of and behind the camera.”

Photo Credit : Matt Baron

Their apologies have been praised by the group GLAAD, a support group for LGBTQIA+ : “We are very pleased that Halle Berry has heard the concerns of transgender people, and has learned from them “.