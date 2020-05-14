The actress Natalie Portman gave birth to her second child

The actress has given birth to a little girl, Amalia, on the 22nd of February last.



Failing to win an Oscar for his incarnation true nature of Jackie Kennedy, Nathalie Portman had another happy event. The actress is an israeli-american gave birth on February 22, a little girl, Amalia, has announced his agent on Friday.

“Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied, have welcomed a daughter, Amalia Millepied, on the 22nd of February. The mom and the baby are happy and in good health,” one can read in the press release.

The father is the French-born choreographer Benjamin Millepied

In couple since 2009 and their meeting on the set of Black Swan, Darren Aronofsky, Natalie Portman and French choreographer Benjamin Millepied were married in 2012. The couple already has a little boy of six years old, Aleph.

The actress of 35 years old had participated in the ceremony of the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards, but she was not present for the Oscars Sunday, where she was racing in the category of best actress for her role in Jackieof Pablo Larrain. A reward that she had obtained in 2010 for her role of a ballerina in Black Swan.