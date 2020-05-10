The actress presents her new sweetheart !

Exit Scott Disick, Tyler Posey, or even Gregg Sulkin ! Bella Thorne is dégotée a new boyfriend. The star has formalized its relationship with the singer Blackbear. It had been several weeks that the two lovebirds turned around. They had been seen very close to the output of an evening.

After having posted a first photo together on Instagram last July 14, the actress of 19 years old and the musician have decided to formalize their relationship with a plate on which they kiss passionately.

But who is this young man of 26 years ? His name tells you something since he worked with the cream of the cream : Pharrell Wiliams, Justin Bieber but also Linkin Park. This close to Mike Posner tattooed from head to foot is a colourful character. Its agreement with the star of Famous In Love was a no-brainer ! The parisian public will have the opportunity to gauge his energy since he will be on stage at the Bellevilloise in Paris on Thursday 7 December. Moreover, the seats are still for sale. Matthew Tyler Musto, his real name, will be able to interpret his last hit, do re mi in featuring with the rapper Gucci Mane.

JB