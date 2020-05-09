The actress reveals that she is afraid of the fans of Marvel

Join a very high deductible is not always easy, so there are actors who fear the reaction of fans of Marvel when they play comic book characters.

The actress Florence Pugh will make its debut UCM as Yelena Belova in the film Black widow And now, he has revealed what it’s like to join such a great franchise and that he feared the reaction of the fans of Marvel.

Although she is relatively new to Hollywood, Florence Pugh already has important roles in her resume, and she has recently been nominated for an Oscar for best actress in a supporting role for his performance in Little Women, but this does not mean that it is immune to the pressure to join the film world Marvel.

In a recent interview, Florence Pugh has admitted feeling a little nervous in signing up to play a comic book character in the film Black Widow.

“When you think of Marvel, it’s big, and intimidating.” Said Pugh. “Especially being an actress relatively small for the watch and say:” Oh, I’m going to do a part of it, it is a excellent decision. “”

The british actress has also said that it feared that Russian accent of his character does not seem sufficiently convincing when the first video of the film has been revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2019.

“I was afraid because my Russian accent was going to be there and I didn’t know what it looked like. I also play a character that no one has seen before, but what I have read. I didn’t know if the fans of Marvel were going to hate me. “

According to what has been shown so far, it seems that you should not be very worried, because this corresponds quite well to what is expected of this film.

Will this be the new Black Widow?

It is assumed that Yelena will become the new Black Widow and will replace Natasha Romanoffs (Scarlett Johansson) as a member of the Avengers. There was a previous comic to this, of course, but in the source material, Belova is also working with SHIELD, Vanguard and the HYDRA, so it remains to be seen how things unfold in this film and we will check if the fans of Marvel to accept. change.