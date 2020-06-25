the actress reveals why she never wanted to marry

The american actress, Charlize Theron in his show on SiriusXM, talking about his personal life, especially why she never wanted to marry.

The mother of two children, Jackson and August, all adopted, the actress Charlize Theron is still not married. It does not find the importance of being in a couple.

In fact, speaking to Howard Stern on his show on SiriusXM, the american actress and south african award-winning 44-year-old has sincerely talked about his life and explained the reasons why she never wanted to pass the rope to the neck. “I never wanted to get married. It has never been something important to me”, she revealed.

When Stern suggested that if wanted a “love in his life” because “you feel alone as a woman”, Theron responded by saying that his children are enough. “I have two great little loves of my life at this time. Life is full of love … I’ve never been alone, I never felt alone”.

“My life at the moment does not allow something like that [une relation amoureuse] happen … but there is not this need that drives me [à trouver l’amour]”continued the actress. “I don’t know if I will be able to live with someone else, to be perfectly frank”.

Theron has joked that if she ever opened up to love, “they may have to buy the house next door” because she was still not sure of being able to fully commit. “I don’t know if I’ll be able to re-solve this problem”, she joked. “I’m too old for that…”

The actress has also put an end to rumors that she was engaged to her ex-boyfriend Sean Penn, with whom she is output from 2014 to 2015 : “This is not true. I have not almost got married with Sean, this is a bullshit”.

“We went out together and we are no longer together. It was a relationship for sure, we were definitely exclusive. It was for just a year, it has never moved, I never did marry him, it was nothing of such.”