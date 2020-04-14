The actress ` Runt “Nicole Elizabeth Berger reveals the ` challenges” to represent the sexual assault on the screen, the importance of the ` dignity ” of the character (exclusive)

In the next film, the indie drama Runta group of teenagers living in southern California is forced to navigate the perilous waters of high school and daily life, while flying in the middle of the anger and passionate emotions. On more than one occasion, poor decisions are made, leading to results incredibly tragic that may be uncomfortable for the public.

Actress Nicole Elizabeth Shepherd plays in the film and has recently discussed with PopCulture.com the “challenges” represent a sexual assault on the screen, as well as the importance of his character, Cecily, to maintain his “dignity” through the grueling experience. Please note: the following interview contains discussion on sexual assault, which may be uncomfortable for some readers.

“There is one thing in particular, the scene of the sexual assault, which, I think, defines the character of Cecily in the film,” she explained, choosing not to go into too much details of the scene. “But what was really most important, it was how she was out. “

Berger went on to say: “While I was preparing for the scene, I wanted to try to find a middle ground. I had to find a way to avoid being at the extreme. I want to say that I would have been able to have an attitude of jaded, but I walked away from the assault, not wanting to lose my dignity. ”

(Photo: Runt)

In regard to his preparation for the scene, Shepherd said that “before the shooting,” it “has worked extensively” with his mentor by acting.

“She helped guide me through the challenges of the actor to live a sexual assault, because the implications were even greater given that Cecily is a teenager,” said Berger.

A native of New York, Berger is an actress of 16 years who has played in many film projects, such as The week the longest – with Jason Bateman, Olivia Wilde and Billy Crudup and The place without wordsin front of Eric Christian Olsen.

Co-star of Shepherd in Runt is the late actor Cameron Boyce, who died in 2019, shortly after completing his work on the film. Speaking of her time with him, Berger said: “From the first time I read the script, I knew that this was going to be a dramatic story on the challenges faced by adolescents. I knew Cameron as this new star shining, or at least I thought I knew him. But I really made his acquaintance on the set, and I saw him move to a role that requires focused and serious. ”

(Photo: Runt)

She continued: “He was dedicated and committed and would sometimes breaks in shooting hoops in the basketball court here on the plateau. Cameron was charismatic and genuine, and he didn’t have a big ego. It was not self-centered, and he wanted to be treated like everyone else. ”

Runt is directed by William Coakley, from a screenplay by himself, with Armand Constantine and Christian van Gregg. In addition to Berger and Boyce, the film also features Brianna Hildebrand, Jason Patric, Tichina Arnold, Aramis Knight and Mitch Silpa.

The film was recently premiered at the Mammoth Film Festival 2020 and its official release is scheduled for 31 July.