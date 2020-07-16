The actress seen in the Prince of Bel-Air, alongside Will Smith dies at the age of 55 years

The Hollywood actress Galyn Görg unfortunately passed away at the age of 55 years. The star died a day before his 56 birthday, this Tuesday, July 14, he died of cancer shortly after diagnosis. His death was announced on his page Facebook and your page GoFundMe.

“Galyn Görg, and is part of our big family, it means a lot to each one of us. He was diagnosed with cancer throughout his body and out of your lungs. The doctors have said that he had only a few days of life, and after remaining optimistic and praying for a miracle, she is unfortunately deceased.”

On the fundraising page, the family announced that she was hoping for donations to cover funeral expenses. “Now we are looking for donations for the funeral services. Any donation is very appreciated, even prayers! If possible, please share, we want to send beautifully because your heart and your mind is filled with generosity, love, kindness, forgiveness and compassion.”

The page has already raised close to $ 2600 dollars towards a goal of $ 10,000.

Born in Los Angeles (California), Galyn was raised in a family already involved in the entertainment industry, with a mother and a father, a writer, a filmmaker. His career began in the 80’s and saw it appear through a multitude of films and television series during this period.

The actress was best known for her role as Helena in the american comedy the Prince of Bel-Air with Will Smith. Has faced in the ring the time of an episode in 1995. But also in Xena warrior.

She also appeared in the film RoboCop 2, as well as in the television series Twin Peaks. The star had small roles in Point Break, or even Star Trek.

His last film was to be Cashier of the Camp, it is expected that in the year 2021.

