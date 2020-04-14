The actress Stranger Things reveals his admiration for Miley Cyrus [VIDEO]

Since the first of the show Miley Cyrus, Bright mindedthe singer has had a lot of guests, despite the short time in the air. Stars such as Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, Bebe Rexha, among others, attended him to chat live with the performer and entertain a little more all those of us who are in quarantine.

. A STAY IN RADIO PLANET LIVE HERE

This time, on Monday, 30 march has become a special day for one of their biggest supporters, which is also today a great deal of recognition for his appearance in the popular series Stranger Things. Here is Millie Bobby Brown, one of the guests of this day.

MILEY CYRUS AND HER FATHER Are EQUIPPED TO TALK about FAITH, AND OFFER A SWEET DUO

“I just have to say that the only way to get my american accent was watching Hannah Montana “, has revealed the british teenager to Cyrus, who replied: “I am surprised that you don’t have a focus country! “In a joke.

In the middle of the conversation, Brown told Miley his admiration for her, and even spoke of wanting to be the same as Hannah Montana. “I was obsessed… and now, thinking of how much I was obsessed, I just wanted to your work. I didn’t know how to get your work, but I said to myself “I want to be like… you know, Hannah Montana.” I don’t know how to do it. And then I realized that it was a real job, and I thought: “Oh, I want to do it, it looks fun!” I didn’t even know that you could get the money for it. I thought: “I’ll do it for free! “.

You can see the full interview, starting at minute 34.

WHO IS MILEY CYRUS?

Miley Cyrus is an american singer. Become world famous thanks to its participation in Hannah Montana. It has 6 studio albums. His hit song “Wrecking Ball” has won several awards. Their latest Ep, “She is comming”, was released in may 2019. Married with Liam Hemsworth until the end of 2018 and is currently in the process of divorcing.

In planet.pe, we have the songs of Miley Cyrus, the latest news on his life and career, as well as their biographical data and information on the social networks of the singer.