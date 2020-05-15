the actress unveils an amazing photo with her son Jackson (PHOTO)

If the filming of Mad Max : Fury Road that started in April 2012 was particularly scary for the actress, Charlize Theron has also lived a unique experience of his life woman in this desert of Namibia in Africa. In effect, the star of 44 years remembers to have made its first mother in the middle of the tanks and other armed fighters of the film. “I became a mother just before the start of the shooting”, written the most famous single Hollywood -who does not hesitate to tell his or her worst date– in the comment of a snapshot memory that is as moving as unusual !

A mother’s all-terrain

Being a mother, it is full-time. And Charlize Theron it was well understood on the shooting of the film Mad Max : Fury Road (shot in 2012 and released in theaters in 2015) of George Miller. The actress, who had just adopted his first child (Jackson, born in 2011), has the handle on this amazing plateau of cinema in his role of a warrior and his new hat from mom. Usually very discreet about his private life, the one who has dared the shaved head for the film was shared to her fans on Instagram a souvenir of her motherhood. A cliché rather original since it is discovered the ex of Sean Penn sitting in his war chariot, disguised as if it were just a fight against an army of enemies, and squeezing tenderly her first baby (whom she has taken care of hiding the face) in his arms. “At least my child will be able to boast of this anecdote : ‘I spent most of my first year of life in a weapon of war'”, enjoying the star in the caption. In 2015, Charlize Theron adopts (always solo) and his second child, a little girl named August.

“The cool moms”, “What a strong woman”, “Adorable”, “What a beautiful picture”, “I love how you protect it”, A “memory for life”, “Nothing beats a hug from his mother,” “Too intense,” “No child in school will have a better story than that-there with his mother”, “You have a big heart”, “You have never been as beautiful as with your child in your arms”, “The best”one can read among the many comments charmed by this unique souvenir of motherhood.