the actress unveils an amazing photo with her son Jackson (PHOTO)

If the filming of Mad Max : Fury Road, which began in April 2012 has been particularly harrowing for the actress, Charlize Theron has also had a unique experience of his life woman in this desert of Namibia in Africa. In fact, the star of 44 years, remembers receiving his first mother in the middle of the tanks and other armed fighters of the film. “I became a mother just before the start of the filming,” writes the most famous bachelor of Hollywood -who does not hesitate to tell his or her worst date – a comment of a snapshot memory that is as moving as unusual !

A mother’s all-terrain

Being a mother, it is full-time. And Charlize Theron has understood about the shooting of the movie Mad Max : Fury Road (filmed in 2012 and released in theaters in 2015) George Miller. The actress, who had just adopted his first child (Jackson, born in 2011), has the handle on this amazing plateau of cinema in his role of a warrior and his new hat from mom. Usually very discreet about his private life, the one who has dared the shaved head for the film was shared to her fans on Instagram a souvenir of her motherhood. A cliché rather original since it is discovered the ex of Sean Penn, sitting in his war chariot, disguised as if it were just a fight against an army of enemies, and squeezing tenderly her first baby (whom she has taken care of hiding the face) in his arms. “At least my child will be able to boast of this anecdote : ‘I spent most of my first year of life in a contraption

Find this article on Télé-Loisirs“data-reactid=”22″>Find this article on Télé-Loisirs

Sloane swings on the far side of Peter and discusses his infidelities : “It was an ego quite disproportionate” (VIDEO)

Dark (season 3) : date, plot, cast… Everything about the series German Netflix

Sarah Fraisou thinned : she explains how she has lost 26 pounds

“Mysterious eyes”, “just sublime” : Elsa Zylberstein appears sensual… with a mask ! (PHOTO)

A survivor of the Covid-19 takes on Europe 1 against the people who take the déconfinement lightly : “They should go to prison !” (VIDEO)

“data-reactid=”23″>Sloane swings on the far side of Peter and discusses his infidelities : “It was an ego quite disproportionate” (VIDEO)

Dark (season 3) : date, plot, cast… Everything about the series German Netflix

Sarah Fraisou thinned : she explains how she has lost 26 pounds

“Mysterious eyes”, “just sublime” : Elsa Zylberstein appears sensual… with a mask ! (PHOTO)

A survivor of the Covid-19 takes on Europe 1 against the people who take the déconfinement lightly : “They should go to prison !” (VIDEO)