the actresses struggle with their stunts

This quarantine has meant that many find themselves in a moment of boredom when they can’t see their friends – although Zoom or Google or WhatsApp are always there for us to see. One of these people is Zoë Bell, the a dual action the most famous of which exist in today’s Hollywood, after having participated in various films of Quentin Tarantino.

What you can see above is the Boss Bitch Fight Challenge organized by the same Bell, where she “meets” with several friends and they have fun because they know the best to do: make the tower, the tower, the tower and the tower. The funny thing about the video is that each friend dual action “fighting” with the hollywood actress that she double. Thus, we see a number of actresses such as Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Zoe Saldana, Halle Berry, etc…. how could they locate it?

Here is the complete list of actresses and waterfalls that appear:

Zoë Bell

Lucy Lawless

Tara Macken

Drew Barrymore

Juliette Lewis

Tamiko Brownlee

Rosario Dawson

Amy Johnson

Cameron diaz

Kim murphy

Daniela Ruah

Michael McAllister

Kaitlin Olson

Lauren Mary Kim

Florence Pugh

Julia Butter

Angela Meryl

Sarah Irwin

Daryl Hannah

Sophia Di Martino

Tracie Thoms

Shauna duggins

Zoe Saldana

Ming Who

Renee Goldsberry

Rosie perez

Lilly Aspell

Thandie Newton

Mel stubbs

Jessie Graff

Monique Ganderton

Halle Berry

Heidi Moneymaker

Scarlett Johansson

Scholarship Dayna

Margot Robbie

Renae Moneymaker

KT Tunstall

Zoë Bell