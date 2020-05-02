the actresses struggle with their stunts

This quarantine has meant that many find themselves in a moment of boredom when they can’t see their friends – although Zoom or Google or WhatsApp are always there for us to see. One of these people is Zoë Bell, the a dual action the most famous of which exist in today’s Hollywood, after having participated in various films of Quentin Tarantino.
What you can see above is the Boss Bitch Fight Challenge organized by the same Bell, where she “meets” with several friends and they have fun because they know the best to do: make the tower, the tower, the tower and the tower. The funny thing about the video is that each friend dual action “fighting” with the hollywood actress that she double. Thus, we see a number of actresses such as Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Zoe Saldana, Halle Berry, etc…. how could they locate it?
Florence Pugh was involved with the Boss Bitch Fight Challenge alongside Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson and more! pic.twitter.com/urG4WxL8hA
– Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) 1 may 2020
Here is the complete list of actresses and waterfalls that appear:
Zoë Bell
Lucy Lawless
Tara Macken
Drew Barrymore
Juliette Lewis
Tamiko Brownlee
Rosario Dawson
Amy Johnson
Cameron diaz
Kim murphy
Daniela Ruah
Michael McAllister
Kaitlin Olson
Lauren Mary Kim
Florence Pugh
Julia Butter
Angela Meryl
Sarah Irwin
Daryl Hannah
Sophia Di Martino
Tracie Thoms
Shauna duggins
Zoe Saldana
Ming Who
Renee Goldsberry
Rosie perez
Lilly Aspell
Thandie Newton
Mel stubbs
Jessie Graff
Monique Ganderton
Halle Berry
Heidi Moneymaker
Scarlett Johansson
Scholarship Dayna
Margot Robbie
Renae Moneymaker
KT Tunstall
