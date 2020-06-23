The actu film of the week : the premieres of La Rochelle, la rochelle and Surgeres

Allis movie releases in the rooms film to La Rochelle, Surgeres and Rochefort for the week of Wednesday, June 24. With the bonus issue bi-weekly” Cinema 16 35“dedicated to the 7and Art.
CGR Cinemas of Les Minimes in La Rochelle
10 days without mom With Franck Dubosc, Aure Atika, Alice David, Alexis Michalik, Helena Noguerra
De Gaulle With Lambert Wilson, Isabelle Carré, Olivier Gourmet, Catherine Mouchet, Pierre Hancisse
Ducobu 3 With Elie Semoun, Mathys Large, Émilie Caen, France, Frederique Bel, Loïc Legendre
The Invisible Man With Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-cohen, Harriet Dyer, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid
The call of the Jungle With Harrison Ford, Omar Sy, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford
The spirit of family With Guillaume De Tonquédec, François Berléand With Her, Josiane Balasko, Isabelle Carré, Jeremy Lopez
The Good wife With Juliette Binoche, Yolande Moreau, Noémie Lvovsky, Edouard Baer, François Berléand With Your
Us dogs With Claire Tefnin, Franck Dacquin, Fabienne Loriaux, Peter Peak, Steve Driesen
The grandfather of babysitting With Gérard Lanvin, Olivier Marchal, Camille Aguilar, Anne Girouard, Jean-François Cayrey
The boy With Katie Holmes, Christopher Convery, Owain Yeoman, Ralph Ineson, Oliver Rice
The devil inside With Robert Kazinsky, Peter Jason, Florence Faivre, Hannah Ward, Caden Dragomer
Hunting With Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank, Wayne Duvall, Glenn Howerton, Ike Barinholtz
Woman Documentary
A mermaid in Paris With Nicolas Duvauchelle, Marilyn Lima, Rossy De Palma, Tcheky Karyo, Romane Bohringer
Before With Thomas Soliveres, Pio Marmaï
The case of Richard Jewell With Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Jon Hamm, Olivia Wilde
Sonic the movie With Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Neal Mcdonough
Birds of prey With Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco
The voyage of Dr. Dolittle With Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Jessie Buckley, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent
The knight With Matthew Mcconaughey, Hugh Grant, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Henry Golding
Bad boys for life With Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton
I’m going to die in the Of the carpathian mountains With Antoine De Maximy
CGR Cinemas The Dragon in La Rochelle
Wild youth With Paul Cobo, Darren Muselet, Léone François, Jérôme Bideau, Abdelkader Bouallaga
The shadow of Stalin With James Norton, Vanessa Kirby, Peter Sarsgaard, Joseph Mawle, Kenneth Cranham
Three summers With Regina She Found A Place, Octavian Müller, Gisele Fróes, Rogério Fróes, Carla Ribas
Radioactive With Rosamund Pike, Sam Riley, Aneurin Barnard, Simon Russell Beale, Katherine Parkinson
Dark Waters With Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, Bill Camp, Victor Garber
Song without a name With Pamela Mendoza, Tommy Párraga, Lucio A. Rojas, Maykol Hernández, Lidia Quipse
See the entire schedule and times : www.cgrcinemas.fr/dragon/films-a-l-affiche/
CGR Cinema Olympia La Rochelle
The cinema Olympia is closed for renovations until further notice.
Take a look at the program ” Cinema 16 35 “, dedicated to the 7and The art in La Rochelle
A program presented by Gilles Diment and Erwan Milon, produced by AunisTV.
The Palace in Surgeres
The shadow of Stalin – VO/VF – output national
Dark waters – VO/VF
Cyrille, farmer, 30 years, 20 cows,the milk, the butter, the debts Documentary
The Invisible man – it is prohibited to 12 years of age
See the entire schedule and times : www.lepalace-surgeres.fr/cinéma-2/
Apollo Cinema 8 in Rochefort
Hunting
Grandpa-Sitter
See the entire schedule and times : www.apollocine8.fr/films-a-l-affiche/