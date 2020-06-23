The actu film of the week : the premieres of La Rochelle, la rochelle and Surgeres

Allis movie releases in the rooms film to La Rochelle, Surgeres and Rochefort for the week of Wednesday, June 24. With the bonus issue bi-weekly” Cinema 16 35“dedicated to the 7and Art.

CGR Cinemas of Les Minimes in La Rochelle

10 days without mom With Franck Dubosc, Aure Atika, Alice David, Alexis Michalik, Helena Noguerra

De Gaulle With Lambert Wilson, Isabelle Carré, Olivier Gourmet, Catherine Mouchet, Pierre Hancisse

Ducobu 3 With Elie Semoun, Mathys Large, Émilie Caen, France, Frederique Bel, Loïc Legendre

The Invisible Man With Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-cohen, Harriet Dyer, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid

The call of the Jungle With Harrison Ford, Omar Sy, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford

The spirit of family With Guillaume De Tonquédec, François Berléand With Her, Josiane Balasko, Isabelle Carré, Jeremy Lopez

The Good wife With Juliette Binoche, Yolande Moreau, Noémie Lvovsky, Edouard Baer, François Berléand With Your

Us dogs With Claire Tefnin, Franck Dacquin, Fabienne Loriaux, Peter Peak, Steve Driesen

The grandfather of babysitting With Gérard Lanvin, Olivier Marchal, Camille Aguilar, Anne Girouard, Jean-François Cayrey

The boy With Katie Holmes, Christopher Convery, Owain Yeoman, Ralph Ineson, Oliver Rice

The devil inside With Robert Kazinsky, Peter Jason, Florence Faivre, Hannah Ward, Caden Dragomer

Hunting With Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank, Wayne Duvall, Glenn Howerton, Ike Barinholtz

Woman Documentary

A mermaid in Paris With Nicolas Duvauchelle, Marilyn Lima, Rossy De Palma, Tcheky Karyo, Romane Bohringer

Before With Thomas Soliveres, Pio Marmaï

The case of Richard Jewell With Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Jon Hamm, Olivia Wilde

Sonic the movie With Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Neal Mcdonough

Birds of prey With Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco

The voyage of Dr. Dolittle With Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Jessie Buckley, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent

The knight With Matthew Mcconaughey, Hugh Grant, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Henry Golding

Bad boys for life With Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton

I’m going to die in the Of the carpathian mountains With Antoine De Maximy

CGR Cinemas The Dragon in La Rochelle

Wild youth With Paul Cobo, Darren Muselet, Léone François, Jérôme Bideau, Abdelkader Bouallaga

De Gaulle

The daughters of joy

The call of the jungle

The shadow of Stalin With James Norton, Vanessa Kirby, Peter Sarsgaard, Joseph Mawle, Kenneth Cranham

The good wife

Us dogs

Three summers With Regina She Found A Place, Octavian Müller, Gisele Fróes, Rogério Fróes, Carla Ribas

Woman

Radioactive With Rosamund Pike, Sam Riley, Aneurin Barnard, Simon Russell Beale, Katherine Parkinson

A mermaid in Paris

Before

Dark Waters With Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, Bill Camp, Victor Garber

The case of Richard Jewell

Sonic the movie

Song without a name With Pamela Mendoza, Tommy Párraga, Lucio A. Rojas, Maykol Hernández, Lidia Quipse

CGR Cinema Olympia La Rochelle

The cinema Olympia is closed for renovations until further notice.

Take a look at the program ” Cinema 16 35 “, dedicated to the 7and The art in La Rochelle

A program presented by Gilles Diment and Erwan Milon, produced by AunisTV.

The Palace in Surgeres

Before



The shadow of Stalin – VO/VF – output national

The good wife

De Gaulle

Dark waters – VO/VF

Cyrille, farmer, 30 years, 20 cows,the milk, the butter, the debts Documentary



A mermaid in Paris

The Invisible man – it is prohibited to 12 years of age

Apollo Cinema 8 in Rochefort

De Gaulle

The daughters of joy

The Invisible Man

The shadow of Stalin

The good wife

We, the dogs

Hunting

Woman

A mermaid in Paris

Before

Grandpa-Sitter

Sonic the Movie

