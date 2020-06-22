The adorable message of Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony for father’s day – Latin

If Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony are now divorcedone thing remains certain : the interpreter of Jenny From The Block it still has a lot that she married with great fanfare in 2004. Remember, on February 22 2008, Jennifer Lopez gave birth to twinsa boy and a girl, Max and Emme. In July 2011, the couple announced their separation after seven years of common life and of marriage. And if today the singer is living the perfect love with the ex-baseball player, Alex Rodriguez, she did not forget that the father of their children. In fact, in the preparations for his wedding with his bride, Jennifer Lopez has paid tribute to her ex-husband via a post on Instagram.



“I wish him all the best”

In fact, the bomba latina is taking social media to wish her a beautiful day the father of the american singer of puerto rican descent. “Happy father’s day Skinny (his nickname, ed) !! I wish you the best today”he has written the superstar by presenting a carousel of images in which the ex-couple appeared with their two children.

As a reminder, daccording to information released a couple of months ago by the website Us Weeklythe two former lovebirds will be in the marriage of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. “Marc Anthony will be at the marriage of J-Lo”, said a source with the american media. “The former spouses have maintained a healthy relationship, and I have a lot of respect for each other“, he added. We wish them all the happiness in the world !