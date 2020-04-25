The adorable technique of Dwayne Johnson to help her daughter wash her hands

We never repeat it enough : it is essential to wash hands to limit the spread of the Coronavirus. But this gesture, which seems so simple is not yet acquired by all the world, and in particular by young children. But the american actor Dwayne Johnson has perhaps found the solution.

Around the world, the stars are mobilizing and are using their fame to encourage people to stay home, and take care of them during this difficult period. Several countries are indeed in a situation of containment, in a manner to minimise the spread of Coronavirus. And several personalities have been reminded of the importance of small, simple gestures, to begin by washing hands. Gloria Gaynor has been a lot of laughter from viewers with the "I will survive challenge", where she is washing the hands in rhythms on his song worship.

Dwayne Johnson has a tip for all the small

Only here is : if adults have mastered – a priori – the washing of the hands, this is not the case of infants. They can even be reluctant to pay the exercise. This is why Dwayne Johnson has decided to publish a small tutorial for young parents.

The american actor is indeed the father of a little girl who will be celebrating his two years on the 17th of April next, named Tiana Gia. And the happy dad has found a technique to look after his child during the few tens of seconds to take effective hand washing : he sings a song !

In this case, it takes up the words of the title You’re Welcome, which he performed on the soundtrack of the film Vaiana. And the method seems effective, since the girl remains quiet, looking at his dad with big, wondering eyes.

A video already criticized

If the video of Dwayne Johnson started from a good intention, the actor has, however, been entitled to his dose of criticism. According to users, it leaves the water running for far too long, which represents a real source of waste. Furthermore, the fact of seeing his daughter put on his coat and his feet on a surface designed to cook the most worrying one : all hope that the actor has well-thought-out to disinfect the surface in question, after sitting his daughter on it.

The stars mobilized against the Coronavirus

The Rock is not the only star to pass on the good gestures and good advice for the fight against the disease. A few days ago, the singer Coeur de Pirate has she composed a song to urge his fans to stay home. And the words are unequivocal : "I know that you're not at risk, and that you want to see your friends, but if you do people are going to die. Even if you don't have symptoms, you could wear the genome (…) Throw away your used tissues, cough into your elbow, listening to your parents. They may not be always right, but this is important."

A song full of humor… And common sense.

