The adventures of Enola Holmes arrives on Netflix

April 21 : Netflix announced that it had purchased the rights to broadcast the feature-length film “Enola Holmes “ directed by Harry Bradbeer. After having been processed in the comics, that the stories of youth Nancy Springerwhich tell about the life of the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes, will come to life on the famous streaming platform. Produced by Legendary Picture, the film does not yet have a release date, but we know already that the filming is finished. Headlining, spectators will be able to find Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Henry Cavill (The Witcher), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Sam Claflin (Hunger Games) and Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown).

Resourcefulness and ingenuity

The action takes place in 1880, when Enola Holmes, sister of the famous detective, discovers at the age of 16 years that his mother has disappeared, leaving only a collection of flowers and a book of coded messages. Therefore, the youth immediately to his / her research. While his two brothers are put in the head sending it into a pension to make it a true ” Lady “, she will have to resort to his sense of resourcefulness and ingenious techniques of disguise to flee the family mansion.

The novels, like the comics Serena Blascocount six volumes. Something to give a nice breadth to the film which will be released shortly.