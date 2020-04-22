The advertising revenues YouTube plunge

The YouTube creators speak to significant decreases in advertising revenues YouTube this month.

In order to collect more data, the creator of YouTube Hank Green recently asked his fellow creators to publicly share their CPM. Unfortunately, the results were quite shocking. The CPM of a string is the amount that advertisers are willing to pay for 1000 views.

Green says that his PMO through its network of canals has fallen 28%. It fell to an average of only be $ 4.75 per 1,000 views, which is the lowest since 2013. But the hearing on its channels has increased by 15% since the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

James Charles, a creator of content of makeup famous, has said that his rate of CPM was down 20%. The creator of Minecraft, Jordan, Maron, said that its CPM were down 40% compared to the same period last year. Not all bad news, however. Some content creators have responded positively, claiming to have seen an increase in their rate of CPM.

Example: the string outdoor Nature League has seen its CPM advertising revenue YouTube increase of 318% over the last six weeks. The time to viewing videos on the channel has increased 400%, while the teachers share videos.

Despite the good news for some, it seems that the advertising revenue YouTube are generally in decline.

Industry experts warn that the CMP could continue to drop so that the advertisers will suspend or completely nullify their campaigns. YouTube indicates that a significant portion of its advertisers are small businesses that have ceased advertising.

With such fluctuations in advertising revenues YouTube, it is not surprising that the creators are exploring new options. Most of the big YouTubers with over 1,000 subscribers have immediately created a Patreon to collect donations. Others have explored the opportunities of merchandising like shirts and deals from name brand products.

The income YouTube Premium to the creators, however, seem to increase, despite the decline in advertising revenues. Green reports that its subscribers Premium generate 13% of the revenues of his chain. This represents an increase of 2% compared to the previous month, but it is unlikely that it hinders decreases the most important.