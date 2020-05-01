the advice of the stars to recover after a failure

Chess, and it sucks.

And even if all are not necessarily negative, it is never pleasant to have to wipe, whether it’s in life, pro or personal.

In an article hyper feel good, Teen Vogue focused on the question of failure and how to manage them.

For this, the magazine has appealed to celebrities !

The celebrities are also faced with the failure

Because yes, even if the common mortal can have a tendency to forget that the stars also have to deal with catastrophic failures and to deal with !

Also talented, intelligent, badass, that is your idol, I can assure you that it is just as human as you and me and it also had to deal with failures in his personal life and/or in his career.

Here is the example of 9 celebrities that remind you that it is ok to fail… as long As they are the next generation for the better going forward !

Beyoncé and its relationship to the failure

When I look at BeyoncéI say that it has really all been successful in life.

She sings like an angel, like a goddess, has a family magnificent, a career like few others…

And yet, Honey B is not impervious to failure.

In a YouTube video explaining the message behind his self-titled album of 2013, Beyoncé said that many of the songs carried a message about the success and the failure.

“I have the impression that the aggressiveness of Bow Down and the attitude of Flawless are something that I feel — the reality is that sometimes you lose. And one is never too good to lose. There is never too much to lose, it is never too smart to lose. It happens. And it happens when it should happen. And you must embrace these things. “

Rihanna and his relationship to the failure

Rihanna takes the failures to heart. In the literal sense of the term !

She proudly wears a tattoo on his collarbone to remind them that failures are not a bad thing.

“Never a failure. Always a lesson. “(Never a failure. Always a lesson.)

On this subject, Huey had said during a interview for T Magazine :

“You know what’s crazy ? I have a tattoo written in reverse so that I can read it in the mirror. (…) How are you going to learn without making mistakes ? Is it that you believe your mother when she told you “Don’t touch the iron” ? You had to touch yourself, right ? It had to be you burn. “

Taylor Swift and her relation to the failure

Between you and me, even if one knows that each failure is a lesson, it is really not cool to fail, right ?

Taylor Swift held to emphasize that we care about, in the end, your reaction at the time. It doesn’t matter if you’re sad, it doesn’t matter if you’re angry. The most important thing is to see what you do with it all then.

As well, the singer recalls that :

“Fearlessness, it is overcoming and fighting for what you want again and again… even if every time you tried, you lost. “

Issa Rae and its relationship to the failure

For Issa Raethe failure is comforting.

Hum, how is it ?

In the conference Create and CultivateIssa Rae has explained that she finds solace in the failure because each failure taught him and he therefore confirms that it will not make the same mistakes in the future.

“I can’t go a day without fail. I think where I prosperous it is to know that I’m not going to repeat the same mistake. “

Lizzo and its relationship to the failure

In 2019, Lizzo was THE singer that everyone was in the mouth.

But did you know, dear reader, that Lizzo had to work for years and years before that career is finally taking off ?

She has even came close to giving up.

“The day I registered Truth Hurts was probably one of the darkest days of my career. I remember telling myself : “If I give up music now, no one would notice ; this is my best song and all the world cares “. I was in the mode… ” come on, I’m tired “. And a lot of people are mobilized : my producer, my publicist, my family. And they were rather in fashion : “It is necessary that you continue, because this is the darkness just before dawn. “

Will Smith and his relationship to the failure

When people speak to me of Will Smithin my eyes it is a little like Beyoncé.

Genre : the guy has always been successful.

He has a career of crazy, juggling between the film and the production (and even rap !), a family of resta…

And yet it is not immune to failures. He even sees in them something positive : an opportunity to move forward.

“The failure to help you in fact recognize the areas in which you need to evolve. So, fail early, fail often, fail forward. “

Awkwafina and its relationship to the failure

Awkwafina if it is assigned on a time very unpleasant as she lived.

One day, she is found to turn in front of his former place of work, which she had been dismissed.

This situation had caused a real “pinch” in the heart, she declared to the Hollywood Reporter”s Awards Chatter.

“I realized that we were shooting in front of my old taf, where I was fired. I will never forget that night… I think I never really discount having lost that job. “

A feeling which may seem crazy and completely unfounded in the light of its current success.

Chess really depend on a personal perspective.

Kylie Jenner and its relationship to the failure

On the eve of this new year, Kylie Jenner reminded his fans to be thankful for all things in life, good or bad, because, thanks to them, they are where they are today.

“Happy New Year. When you start to feel that things should have been better this year, remember all the mountains and valleys that led you HERE. There’s more to you than yesterday. 2020 positive vibes ONLY. “

Noah Centineo and its relationship to the failure

Noah CentineoI love it !

With its small boils and his dimples, the guy has still conquered a lot of hearts since it has been discovered largely on Netflix.

Everything seemed to smile as big as him when he looks at a camera.

And yet he is part of those for whom success has been a long time before toquer to the door.

Noah Centineo has, in this regard, called the success of ” waiting game “, saying that he is a failure from the moment one ceases to try.

“Those who fail are often those who drop out. The important thing is to be patient. “

Personally my favorite quote on success and failures is one of Winston Churchill :

“Success is going from failures to failures without losing your enthusiasm. “

I even have it hanging in my apartment !

And you, my dear reader, what is the testimonial or quote that speaks to you the most ?

