The advice you gave Peyton Manning to Joe Burrow

It is normal to be anxious and with a little bit of nerves because you will be the first pick of the Draft 2020. It seems to be written for that field marshal Joe Burrow is the first player chosen and before this, the QB already anticipates what will be his first season in the NFL.

She called to Peyton Manning, who knew how to be selection number one in the Draft of 1998, and the former player of the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos took care of revealing the topics discussed in the phone conversation: Joe asked for tips for his season as a rookie.

“Joe, when you are the first selection in the NFL Draft, you’re going to a team that actually has earned the first selection in the NFL Draft. There will be some holes there and there is a reason why the Bengals are choosing Not to. 1 this year. So other players have to stand out. You have to give them some help”, he told Manning to ESPN.

Let us remember that the first season of Peyton was not good because despite playing all the matches had some worrying figures. The exQB completed the 56.7% of his passes for a total of 3.739 yards with 26 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.

“I tried to tell you that it’s a marathon (the race in the NFL), not a sprint. Look, I lost more games in my rookie year that in my whole career in high school and college combined. I threw 28 interceptions”, he concluded by Peyton Manning.