The agenda of the weekend of April 17

In this context confined, it is good thanks to the live events organized by artists and other cultural organizations. Thank you to them ! This weekend, the program:

The Miamourart center international alternative appeals to texts as soon as this weekend and for the rest of the containment: news, poems, research articles, writings of an artist, in all the formats and topics are possible! The opportunity to share together our containment respective. The texts in English or French and a maximum length of 25,000 characters will be published online. Then send your creations to [email protected] To know the details of the initiative: here.

This weekend, Radio Nova continuing its “Teufs apart” : as usual, Sims makes us discover the unusual way the history of Hip-Hop. This Saturday, April 18 from 21h to 00h, it hosts on-air one of the biggest producers and dj’s of Hip-Hop, collaborator of the few Lil Wayne or Kanye West : A-Trak, for a live confined from Montreal. Then, it will be the turn of renowned Atili and BIGA RANX that will occur from the Towers. More information here.

A live Covid-19 held by the organization Doctors Without Borders Switzerland answers to your questions about the pandemic and the uncertainty that it causes. A webinar presented tonight Friday, April 17, from 17h to 18h : to access the live, it is by here.

In the continuity of the outpouring of the live Dj set, famous Metronomy occur in LiveStream at La Cigale on 17 April from 17h ! Finally, the opportunity to participate in one of their concert (virtual of course) ! To participate in the live, follow the address.

Find in free access on Youtube the space Videobox the Carreau du Temple dedicated to video art. For this new edition, the Centre national des arts plastiques (Cnap) presents two works by the artist Natacha Nisic in which are exposed to disasters which have affected the people of Fukushima. To view it, it is here and there.

