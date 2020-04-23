The AI, at the service of human

Today, artificial intelligence is used everywhere, be it in phones, game consoles, connected speakers or even the robots cuisines. True comfort, the IA allows of technological objects to make useful decisions.

The artificial intelligence is now a part of everyday life. Previously a full member of the science fiction movies, the image of iRobot, Will Smith or the War of the Worlds with Tom Cruise, the IA has made its place in the daily life of the inhabitants of the entire world, either through smartphones, tools, connected, computers, game consoles, etc… Well, all industries have their way of working to evolve and improve with it : automotive engineering, and medicine, and even the occupations of the farm, take advantage of the calculations of the computers to know when to irrigate, where to irrigate, and the positioning of plantations according to the best exposure with the sun. Today, even the online casinos are now call on the services of the AI to help the companies, but also offer the best service to users during network games.

But what that represents, really, the artificial intelligence ?

The AI is, finally, the culmination of the constant research of automation of the tasks made by the man in order to simplify his existence, or simply to enrich themselves. As well, the men use all the possibilities of the computer, or almost, in order to make programs more quickly, or to automate actions, or simply a reflection. Unlike other industrial revolutions, such as the mill, the combustion engine, or other, this invention breaks with the previous revolutions, changing of approach in the way we are going to want to solve a problem. It no longer seeks the creation of a specialized tool to respond to a particular task, but it is built now a machine capable of thinking about the environment around them, adapt to the needs, and choose the correct answer according to the context or needs.

Today, several inventions or prototypes make their appearance almost everywhere on the planet, using the maximum of the artificial intelligence. Tesla, for example, has worked for long years to perfect its system of autonomous control and, today, the american brand offers this gadget at all drivers of the brand electric. Thanks to thousands of sensors and multiple cameras, in order to calculate the distances of safety, the onboard computer takes into account the possible obstacles, bed panels, and can trigger several actions : emergency braking, overtaking, manoeuvring to park. Everything is automated, the image of the pilot of an aircraft.

Amazon, for its part, magnifies the technological advances in recent years to promote, in a few years, the delivery of air by drone. The u.s. firm, which already makes several tests in many american cities, hopes to promote, in the long term, this type of delivery in order to receive more quickly the parcel, pay less labor, but above all reduce the automobile traffic. To succeed in this winning bet for the future, it will, necessarily, have an artificial intelligence blameless but mostly to the point, in order to counter any obstacle on the road to see an incident type of weather.

