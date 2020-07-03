The album Free Weezy Lil Wayne finally available on all platforms [Stream]

Released in 2015, the album Free Weezy Lil Wayne is now available on all platforms of streaming. Five years after its exclusive release on Tidal.

Almost five years to the day after its release on Tidal, the Free Weezy Album of Lil Wayne is now available on the platforms of streaming. It was then exclusive to the platform Jay-Z, Tidal, just like the clip of ” Glory “, from the album. It is now available on YouTube. It should be noted that some instrumental are modified compared to the original version, no doubt to avoid the problems of rights, due to the samples.

To recall, this album was recorded in special conditions. Indeed, on December 4, 2014, five days before the release announced of Tha Carter V, Weezy announced finally that the project will not come out. His setbacks in court with Birdman the boss Cash Money Recordswere the main reason of this output failed. Weezy F said the same that he was a “prisoner” and that his creativity was “owned” by B-32.

To compensate for the non-release of Tha Carter V, Lil Wayne will then in 2015 the two projects. A mixtape by the name of Sorry 4 the Wait 2 and the Free Weezy Album. Despite the exclusivity on Tidal, the album will be a success with more than 10 million listens.

Finally, the fifth episode of the series Tha Carter it will be released in 2018, without the support of Birdman or Cash Money.

Lil Wayne, a juggernaut of the rap US

Now in the world of rap since almost a score of years, Lil Wayne has had a career full of twists and turns. In addition to his legal problems to his music, he has also had health problems and is also passed through the prison. However, it is still one of the greatest rappers in history, with 10 albums have received a certification.

In addition to his talents on the mic, Wayne has produced and allowed the hatching of superstars such as Drake or Nicki Minaj. He is still active in the rap in 2020. His latest album, Funeral was released in January this year, and its deluxe version, there are only a few weeks.

It is, therefore, five years later, that the general public can (re)discover the Free Weezy Album on any platform. A special album in the career of Lil Waynein view of the period during which it was produced.