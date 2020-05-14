The album, “Jesus Is King” Kanye West is going to (finally) come out this week

The ninth disc of Ye should make its appearance this Friday.

New twist in the case around the exit of Jesus Is King. At the end of August last year, Kim Kardashian, a businesswoman and wife of Kanye West, posting on his account Instagram photo of a notebook which contained the tracklist of this album, as well as a date, a priori output (on 27 September). Anything to increase the hype and expectation around this record attempts gospel songs… which is ultimately never appeared, the fans to be content with the trailer of a movie of the same name, shot in Arizona (United States), the Roden Crater.

But it seems that Kanye has finally decided to break the ice : the artist, in our opinion one of the greatest of the decade, has published on Twitter a date, the 25th of October, which is expected to be, at least of yet another bounce, that of the date of publication of this ninth album, Jesus Is King.

A long-awaited album

A disc that many are expecting, and which arouses the curiosity of the fans. His recent conversion to christianity, or even his “Sunday Service” through the United States, it had a definite impact on the music of this avant-garde artist, but also sometimes very controversial. How these adventures and the new faith-they have changed the inspirations and artistic direction of the rapper ? Happens to surprise us with the next album ? Response this Friday.