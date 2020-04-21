The album of the benefit concert ‘One World’ Together At Home’ is already there!

The album of the concert event “One World: Together at home”, which was streamed live this weekend, is now available on all platforms of streaming, and the profits will go to the COVID19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO).

This historic concert was the occasion for artists from around the world to share a message of support with their fans. Among the guests, the programmer Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Elton John, Lizzo, John Legend and Sam Smith, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, the Rolling Stones and Stevie Wonder. Each artist has sung of his own house, and the result is beautiful: 79 songs released in 8 hours.

The album is available for streaming on Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music, and the revenue from streaming will go directly to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the world health Organization (who), which will help in the fight against the sars coronavirus.

The album will boost the harvest of funds, already considerable thanks to the event, which itself raised nearly $ 128 million.

The Global Citizen, a movement that strives to end extreme poverty by 2030, wrote on his official twitter account :”127.9 million for the humanitarian action COVID-19. This is the power and the result of “One World: #Togetherathome” Thank you to @LadyGaga to have helped @GlblCtzn to create this historic event which was broadcast around the world. For all of you around the world : stay strong, stay safe, we will soon be together.”

In response to the news, Gaga said that he was “touched” to have been involved in the collection of funds.

She wrote on Twitter :”I am so touched to have been part of this project. Thank You @GlblCtzn. Thank you @WHO. I love you”.

Among the funds collected, 55.1 million will be paid to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, and $ 72.8 million remaining will go to local and regional stakeholders on the front line.

Prior to the release, Gaga has described the “One World: Together at home” as a “love letter”.

She said in a live video of Instagram: “I just want you to know that this is a true love letter addressed to the entire planet. I love you and I hope you feel hugged by the whole world today because it is the ultimate goal of this concert.”