The album posthumous Juice WRLD revealed Friday

He died of an overdose of opiates, on the 8th of last December in Chicago, Juice WRLD had been seen on Soundcloud, before being propelled to the front of the music scene with their title Lucid Dreamsextract of the album Goodbye & Good Riddance.

More than six months after the death of the rapper, his album posthumous Legends Never Die come out this Friday July 10 and will feature fifteen tracks selected by its environment and the representative of the state of mind of the artist shortly before his death. Unveiled yesterday, the first song of the opus, Life is A Mess, with Halsey, announces the color : oscillating between rap and the blues autotunée, the producers of the artist, reveal a motion clip, the aesthetic true to the DNA of Juice WRLD. The song produced by Rex Kudo and Charlie is Handsome, fits in the lineage of the singles posthumously Just and Tell Me U Luv Me (with Trippie Redd), launched earlier this year.

Claiming that his musical legacy is still a result, the family of Juice WRLD has stated that more than 2000 titles, posthumous and would be buried in the hard disk of the rapper. His party intends to bring to life the production of the artist for as long as possible : “We have the intention of honoring the talent of Juice, his spirit, and the love he had for his fans with the release of a novel, and other projects in which he was passionately trying to develop.”

Legends Never Die (2020) Juice WRLD, available July 10.