the alert Edouard Philippe on the assumption of a reconfinement (VIDEO)

This Thursday, may 7th, from 16 o’clock, Edouard Philippe has confirmed the lifting of the containment as soon as this Monday, may 11. After you have dropped the word to the various ministers on the details of very precise measurements, the Prime minister responded to the questions of two journalists selected to represent their peers in this press conference very special. “The plan of reconfinement has been referred to by Jean Castex in front of the senators ; this is a scenario that you envision ? On what criteria and when this decision might be taken ?”, asked one of them. Question asked by all media represented and is of interest as much as it worries the French, at the dawn of this new era of déconfinement.

“This is something we are considering”

“This is obviously something that we are considering, and we have interest to any consider – in any case, all we can think of. We have always indicated that we would prefer to avoid, to the extent possible, you have to get there, but that, in the case where there is no other solution, we could not ruled out. Then, the moment of the triggering of this measure would depend on the speed of circulation of the virus, a lot of factors, and I can’t present them all here. But everything we do, everything we do is to prevent this end – which would obviously be very damaging to our country, very demoralizing for

