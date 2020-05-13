the alleged head of the gang released

In the night from 2 to October 3, 2016, the life of Kim Kardashian has been turned upside down. The wife of Kanye West was in Paris to attend a fashion show and this night, she has been trained and a prize of nine million euros has been stolen. Shocked, the young woman had waited more than 18 months before you set foot in the French capital… So that she lives happy days with his children North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint, here was the brunette back in the middle of a nightmare.

Based on information from the LCI, Aomar Ait-Khedache, the brain suspected of the robbery of Kim Kardashian also known as “Omar the old” is released from prison on Thursday, 30 April 2020, and is now at his home where he is under house arrest and under judicial control. The man 63-year-old has benefited from a two-month reduction of sentence additional related to the crisis of the sars coronavirus. Remember that the man was serving a sentence compared to an in any other case than the case of the robbery of Kim Kardashian.

A case of sequestration dating 2015

Aomar Ait-Khedache was in prison for a case that took place in 2015. It is in may 2017 and that he had been sentenced to five years in prison and more than 20,000 euros in damages and interest for having kidnapped and robbed four people in Neuilly-sur-Seine. At the time, the man had informed the correctional court of Nanterre, where he acknowledged “the facts in full” and that he wanted to “assume its responsibilities”.

